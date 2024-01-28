Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,862,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 445,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAC remained flat at $11.32 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,953. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

