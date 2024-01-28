Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

EIX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 2,284,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,362. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

