Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

ELD has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ELD opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.19 and a 52 week high of C$18.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9930151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

