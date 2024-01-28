Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE GE opened at $131.19 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

