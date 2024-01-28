Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 856,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 56,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 177,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.