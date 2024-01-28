Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,894 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000.

SPMD stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

