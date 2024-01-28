Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Electroneum has a market cap of $43.09 million and $743,964.08 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,218,521 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

