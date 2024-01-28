Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $574.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $574.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.80. 1,272,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

