Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day moving average of $321.21. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

