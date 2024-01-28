Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.16. 953,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

