Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $588.74. 198,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.78 and a 1 year high of $599.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

