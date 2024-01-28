Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE remained flat at $24.17 on Friday. 1,238,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

