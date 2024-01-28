Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 586 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $549.68. The company had a trading volume of 426,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,288. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $554.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.48 and its 200 day moving average is $508.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

