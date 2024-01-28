Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $57.00 on Friday, hitting $1,795.80. 382,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,875. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,799.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,607.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,395.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

