Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAVA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

