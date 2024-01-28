Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.21

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 216748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0196938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

