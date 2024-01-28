Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.28.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.29. 310,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,023. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

