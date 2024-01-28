Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.20. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,423 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

