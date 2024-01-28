Entergy Co. (ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on March 1st

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.31 on Friday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

