Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Entergy worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 673,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

