Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

