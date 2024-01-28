Envestnet, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.