EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 129,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 52,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

