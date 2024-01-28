Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $810.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $803.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

