Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,642,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 779,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Purple Innovation by 183.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 568,618 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

