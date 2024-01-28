Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after buying an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

