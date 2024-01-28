Euro Coin Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002563 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,735,518 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

