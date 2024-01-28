European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.68 million.

