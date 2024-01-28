Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.53 on Friday. Everi has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $901.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $12,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 775,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after buying an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

