EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded EverQuote from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 262,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,268. The firm has a market cap of $445.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.97. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.