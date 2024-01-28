Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

