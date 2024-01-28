EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVgo Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of EVGOW stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

