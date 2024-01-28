Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Up 5.8%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 455,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 789,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVLV. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. Research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,630 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

