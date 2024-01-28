Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.12. 1,159,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,563. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.