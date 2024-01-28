Exelon Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Exelon has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

