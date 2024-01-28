F M Investments LLC Acquires 619 Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN)

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000.
UTEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $47.57.
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
