F M Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.96 and a one year high of $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

