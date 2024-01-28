F M Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

