F M Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL)

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,217. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

