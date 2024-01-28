F M Investments LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.9% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,381,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

