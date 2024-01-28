F M Investments LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO)

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UTWO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,270. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

