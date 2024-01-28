F M Investments LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.2% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.