F M Investments LLC Purchases 18,000 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. DHT comprises 2.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned 0.21% of DHT worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DHT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.31. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

