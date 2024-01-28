F M Investments LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

F M Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

