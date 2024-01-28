FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.67. 128,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,205. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.