Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.450-22.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.8 %

FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $617.35 and a 52 week high of $1,307.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $978.80.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.