Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

