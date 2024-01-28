Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMD. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

