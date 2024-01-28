Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBI stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

