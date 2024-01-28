FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.97.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

